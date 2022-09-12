The Dance Foundation finds new artistic director

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Dance Foundation 220909_ThereseLaegerET01

The Dance Foundation has found a new artistic director in longtime dance teacher, Therese Laeger, as the nonprofit enters its 47th dance season, according to a press release from the organization.

Laeger will lead dance programs including the foundation’s studio program, studio use program, community in motion program and dance artist program as well as collaborate with Foundation Program Directors Shellie Chambers and Blakelty Cottle to “ensure the integrity, vitality and mission of the Dance Foundation,” per the press release.

“Through my career, an enduring passion to study the art of teaching dance has led me to relationships worldwide for best practices and high standards in working with dancers as they begin their training and evolve as contributing artists and creative individuals in all genres of dance,” Laeger said. “With a passionate and highly trained faculty, I look forward to continued and new partnerships and projects.”

Laeger started working with the Dance Foundation as a dance teacher for ballet classes in 2015, after the organization changed its name from the Children’s Dance Foundation.

Prior to teaching at the Foundation, Laeger held leadership positions in multiple organizations for over 30 years such as acting as an artistic associate for Arova Contemporary Ballet, dance department chair at Alabama School of Fine Arts and ballet mistress for Alabama Ballet.

“Therese is passionate about dance and dance education, and embraces our mission as a gathering place for dance in Birmingham,” said Diane Litsey, executive director of the Dance Foundation. “Her wealth of experience, thoughtful leadership, and curiosity are inspiring elements for our students and community partners. We are delighted to have her as our new Artistic Director.”

The Dance Foundation offers dance classes for ages 1 to adult. Classes have started but enrollment continues for classes that still have availability.

For more information, visit thedancefoundation.org