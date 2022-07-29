The Bell Center’s 14th annual Tailgate Challenge returns Aug. 27

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Bell Center. The Bell Center’s 2021 Tailgate Challenge.

To celebrate the arrival of college football season, The Bell Center will once again host its 14th annual Tailgate Challenge on Saturday Aug. 27, at The Bell Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each tent will represent a football team and will be competing for best food and drinks as well as team spirit, said Stacy Morales, marketing and development director at The Bell Center.

“It’s a competition and a fun, tent-to-tent experience for those in attendance,” Morales said.

The proceeds from the event will go towards The Bell Center, an organization that provides early intervention programs for children at-risk for developmental delay.

Tailgate Challenge

WHERE: The Bell Center

WHEN: Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COST: $15 pre-admission, $20 same day admission, free admission for ages 10 and younger

WEB: thebellcenter.org/events/tailgate-challenge

College teams including The University of Kentucky, University of Alabama, Auburn University, University of Missouri and University of Georgia will have tents, among other schools, Morales said.

Tents will be judged by several local celebrities including actor and advocate Alie B. Gorrie, Nicole McLoughlin, Ivy Odom, Steve Ammons, Wagner (star of Netflix’s “Last Chance U”) and Homewood mayor Patrick McClusky among other celebrities yet to be confirmed, Morales said.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Aug. 1 via The Bell Center’s website, she said. The cost of pre-admission for participants ages 11 and older will be $15 and $20 for same day admission.

The event will be held on the streets in front of The Bell Center at 1700 29th Court S., Homewood. For more information, visit thebellcenter.org/events/tailgate-challenge.