Taylor Hicks Band to perform at Wright Center

× Expand Taylor Hicks

On April 19, the Taylor Hicks Band will be performing at the Wright Center, Samford University, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The event aims to support Alabama Game Changers, a local nonprofit assisting children with learning disabilities. Attendees can enjoy an evening of soulful music by "American Idol" winner Taylor Hicks and his band, including original compositions and requested songs.

The event also offers the chance for interaction with the performers. Ticket prices begin at $25, with a discounted rate of $20 available for Samford students.

Tickets can be purchased online at samford.edu/events.