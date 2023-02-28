Taste of Homewood celebrates 20th anniversary

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Guests at the 2022 Taste of Homewood try a Rolli Stick desert by Rolls Homewood featuring a cinnamon roll, sausage ball and fresh fruit during the event held at SoHo Square.

The annual Taste of Homewood event is turning 20 this year, offering Homewood residents a chance to enjoy food from all over the city.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce puts on the event, with The Homewood Star serving as this year’s lead sponsor, said Chamber of Commerce Director Meredith Drennen. This year’s iteration is set for March 16 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Homewood City Hall plaza.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at homewood

chamber.org. Last year was the first year the event was held outside, and it was successful, Drennen said.

There will likely be about 30 restaurants participating in the event, offering samples for guests. Beer and wine will also be available, she said. Some restaurants are participating for the first time, including Saw’s BBQ. Other restaurants include Chick-Fil-A, Cookie Fix, Chocolate America, Meals by Misty, Social Taco and more. A full list can be found on the chamber’s website.

Guests can enjoy unlimited samples along with live music from Allen Barlow, a teacher at Homewood School of Music. There will also be an in-person silent auction at the event, Drennen said.

“The last few years with restaurants have been absolutely brutal,” she said, as many businesses have struggled to recover or permanently closed due to the pandemic.

The event, which usually draws about 500 people, is a great way to celebrate all Homewood has to offer and support the city’s restaurants, Drennen said.