Survey to provide overview of Homewood tree canopy

Map courtesy of Amy Milam, Homewood Environmental Commission. This map, based on satellite imagery, shows tree canopy density across Homewood.

The Homewood Environmental Commission will soon undertake a survey of city trees to better plan plantings and maintenance.

The HEC will work with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Program and use i-Tree software to log data about trees in 200 randomly sampled lots throughout Homewood. HEC member Amy Milam told the Homewood City Council on May 6 that this will create general data about the urban canopy and its impact on the city.

Since the samples are so broad, Milam said the survey cannot provide information on specific trees that are at-risk due to their health or location, but the council can consider that in the future and arrange for more detailed surveys of smaller segments of the city.

Milam said they will use trained volunteers or interns to complete the survey. The HEC can use that data to create city policies for planting, upkeep and protection of trees. However, since most Homewood trees are on private property, the HEC has ongoing efforts to encourage homeowners to plant, too.

The HEC will hold survey volunteer training June 11, 12, 14 and 15. Contacthwd.hec@gmail.com for more information.

In November, the HEC plans to plant a number of new trees:

► Shades Cahaba Elementary — eight trees (paid for by Homewood City Schools)

► Oxmoor Road and Palisades Drive — four trees and a Tree City USA sign

► Homewood High outdoor classroom — five trees

► Central Avenue traffic islands — four trees

► Overton Park — four trees

► Lucerne Boulevard and Parkway Drive road triangle —three trees

► Sims Garden — nine trees

► Hollywood Traffic Triangle — two trees

► Central Park — 12 trees

► Saulter Road — nine trees

Milam said they are also considering planting near the Broadway Street and Carr Avenue intersection.

Planting sites under consideration for the 2020 budget year include the medians of Rosedale Drive and 18th Street, Columbiana Road, Spring Park and Oxmoor Road at Northmoor Lane West.