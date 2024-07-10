Support the Homewood Library Foundation at Frothy Monkey’s Family Night

× Expand Courtesy of the Homewood Public Library The Frothy Monkey's Homewood location is donating 15% of their Family Night sales to the Homewood Library Foundation.

Frothy Monkey in Homewood will be donating 15% of their sales from their upcoming Family Night to the Homewood Library Foundation.

Join them for drinks and dinner on Monday 4-8 p.m.There will be board games and $6 kids hamburgers and drink specials.

Frothy Monkey is happy to give back to the community of Homewood and admires the Library for all the events and services they provide.

"We’re so excited to lift up the goodness of Frothy Monkey in Homewood and their generosity and commitment to our community," said Megan Cheek, Homewood Library Foundation President. "Join us this Monday for great food and fun, all in celebration of our favorite Library!”

The Homewood Library Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization which serves to enrich the Homewood Public Library as the cultural center of the community.

Learn more at homewoodlibraryfoundation.org.