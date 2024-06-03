Support the Friends of the Homewood Library June 8-12

by

Shop at any Barnes & Noble on June 8th to support Friends of the Homewood Library.

Download this voucher and present at any Barnes & Noble location or shop online June 8-12. The number on the voucher is what you will enter if shopping online at BN.com/bookfairs. Enter 12761359 to shop online from June 8-12 at BN.com/bookfairs.

Vouchers will be available at the registers at the Barnes & Noble Summit location, or at the Homewood Public Library. They can also be downloaded here: