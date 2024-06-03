Support the Friends of the Homewood Library June 8-12

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell The Homewood Public Library’s audiobook section in the adult department will be relocated to make room for access to the new addition being built on the west side of the library.

Shop at any Barnes & Noble on June 8th to support Friends of the Homewood Library.

Download this voucher and present at any Barnes & Noble location or shop online June 8-12. The number on the voucher is what you will enter if shopping online at BN.com/bookfairs. Enter 12761359 to shop online from June 8-12 at BN.com/bookfairs.

Vouchers will be available at the registers at the Barnes & Noble Summit location, or at the Homewood Public Library. They can also be downloaded here: