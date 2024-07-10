Summer heat puts Patriot Pool lifeguard on alert

× Expand Steven Stiefel Webb Brown graduated from Homewood High School in May.

Webb Brown, a head lifeguard at the Homewood Recreation Center, loves his job, especially during the hot summer days when crowds flock to Patriot Pool to seek relief from temperatures in the high 90s.

Brown, who graduated from Homewood High School in May, is in his second year as a lifeguard. He takes his job seriously, always staying alert and ready to help swimmers and his coworkers. He said the pool is usually staffed with eight lifeguards and two head guards daily, out of a total team of about 100.

One of Brown’s favorite parts of the job is the sense of community. He enjoys seeing familiar faces and knowing he’s giving back to the people he has known since childhood, including kids he watched grow up. Before lifeguarding, he worked at a snow cone truck, which also connected him with many locals.

Looking ahead, Brown is excited to attend Auburn University in the fall. “War Eagle, baby!” he told The Homewood Star. His time as a lifeguard has been rewarding, and he’s looking forward to the next chapter in his life.