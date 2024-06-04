Summer fun in Homewood

As the days get longer, there’s more time to pack in all the fun Homewood has to offer. Check out something new this summer in the city you call home.

Try your hand at pickleball

If you haven’t picked up a pickleball paddle yet but have been wanting to, now is a great time — Homewood’s supply of courts is constantly growing.

Homewood Community Center (1632 West Oxmoor Road), Lee Community Center (1828 25th Court South), Dawson Memorial Baptist Church (1114 Oxmoor Road) and Magic City Pickleball Club (1651 Independence Court) all have indoor courts, but a membership is required to play.

If you want to go slightly outside Homewood for free courts, City Walk BHAM has 10 courts (eight near The Barkery and Bier Garten and two near the food truck plaza) open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Before you get your paddles out for the first time, check out this rules tutorial to get started: usapickleball.org/what-is-pickleball/official-rules/rules-summary. The rules may seem complicated, but once you get going, it doesn’t take long to catch on.

Catch a movie

Kick back and enjoy a movie this summer at Birmingham Premiere LUX Cine GSX & Pizza Pub (501 Lakeshore Parkway), which offers a luxury experience with recliner-style seats. Check showtimes at pccmovies.com/movie-theater/birmingham.

Find a pool or splash pad to cool down

× Expand Staff photo. A child slides into the water at the splash pad.

Across Homewood, there are neighborhood pools and other places to get in the water. Two options are Homewood Central Pool (1632 Oxmoor Road) and the Pool @ Patriot Park (710 Oak Grove Road), which also offers a splash pad. Both of these pools require a membership.

For more information and opening hours, visit homewoodparks.com/pools.

Try a new gym

A membership to Shades Valley YMCA (3551 Montgomery Hwy) gets you pool access too, but it also offers a variety of other programs and ways to get fit this summer. Consider trying one of these or another gym near you — Homewood is full of different individual and group workouts, from boot camp-style classes to yoga, Pilates, kickboxing and more.

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Children play on the new playground equipment at Homewood Central Park.

Hang out at the parks

Even if you’re not checking out the pools, there are still plenty of things to do at Homewood’s parks.

At Central Park, a brand-new playground features a ninja course, swing sets, a gaga pit and ADA-compliant play structures for all ages. The park also features tennis courts, paved walking paths and pavilions. Patriot Park offers a walking path and a playground.

Summer is also a great time to check out neighborhood parks you might never have visited, like Overton Park (1920 Mayfair Drive), Woodland Park (429 Woodland Drive) and Spring Park (2525 Central Ave.).

At all of Homewood’s parks, you could set up a Spikeball set with some friends or bring your whole family for a picnic.

For more information, visit homewoodparks.com.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mollie McFarland reads to her daughter at the Homewood Public Library.

Enjoy a self-care spa day or trivia night

There are all sorts of surprising summer activities happening at Homewood Public Library. Check their calendar this summer for daily events ranging from Pokémon trading parties to senior chair yoga. On June 15 there’s a Father’s Day build-a-bug-hotel event, and June 25 has a self-care spa day. On July 14 there’s a stuffed animal “sleepover,” and there will be summer reading finales for teens and kids near the end of the month.

Visit homewoodlibrary.org for more details.

Visit a farmers market

Spend a night checking out West Homewood Farmer's Market, held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays during June, July and the first Tuesday of August. The market sets up at 160 Oxmoor Road and features food trucks, local farmers, music and arts and crafts vendors.

Learn more at westhomewood.com.

Have a climbing adventure

Just outside Homewood, Birmingham Boulders offers indoor climbing for the day ($19 for adults; $16 for students, military or EMS; and $14 for children) or through individual or family memberships.

Visit bhamboulders.com for more details.

Swing a club

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a beginner, you can get out on the course for some sun this summer. Just outside Homewood, the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge — which has been called one of the top golf resorts in North America — offers golfing to the public.

For more information, visit rtjgolf.com/rossbridge.

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. A jogger runs along the path on the Shades Creek Greenway trail.

Take the trails

Shades Creek Greenway is better than it’s ever been, now that the new extension is open. The paved trail now stretches from the Wildwood area along Lakeshore Drive all the way to connect with Mountain Brook’s Jemison Trail, which also has recently renovated trails. Get out your walking shoes, bikes and skates and jump on the trail this summer at the eastern trailhead (near Brookwood Village, across from Target), the western trailhead (1248 Oak Grove Road) or just off Columbiana Road near Homewood Soccer Park.

Paint with friends

If you’re not into the outdoors, a paint party might be right up your alley. Local artist Thomas Andrew offers paint parties for adults at his studio (1925 29th Ave. S.) that begin with a blank canvas and end up a masterpiece. Visit thomasandrewartstudiogallery.com for more information or to book a party.

You can also paint pottery at Do It Yourself Crafts! (1909 Oxmoor Road) or try a class to throw your own pottery.

To learn more, visit doityourselfcrafts.com.

Make your escape

Whether you’ve never tried an escape room before or you’re an escape room veteran, there are multiple new experiences for your group to choose from at Breakout Games (2717 19th Place S.). One of their most popular rooms, The Kidnapping — which leaves you to escape from handcuffs — now has a sequel, for those who feel daring. Breakout also ensures that customers never have to play the game with anyone outside their group.

For more information, check out breakoutgames.com/birmingham.

Catch some air

Urban Air Adventure Park (800 Green Springs Highway) offers trampolines and a whole lot more. There’s an indoor go-kart track, a tube playground, a warrior course, a slam dunk zone and many other things for your family to try this summer.

Hours vary, so check urbanair.com/alabama-homewood for details.

Visit Vulcan

Vulcan may not be in Homewood technically, but he’s visible from a lot of the city. If you or your family haven’t been to Vulcan Park & Museum yet or haven’t been lately, this summer is a great time to spend some at the area’s beloved statue. And don’t miss Thunder on the Mountain, the annual July 4 fireworks display visible from all over Homewood.

Check out visitvulcan.com to find out all you need to know about visiting.