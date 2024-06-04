‘Starting to take shape’: Econo Lodge development project progressing toward completion

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Kyle D’Agostino, founder and owner of Poole and Company Architects, at the new site of townhomes and restaurant space on Oxmoor Road in West Homewood. × 2 of 5 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Construction continues on new townhomes by Poole and Company Architects at the former site of the Econo Lodge on Oxmoor Road in West Homewood on May 15. × 3 of 5 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Construction continues on new townhomes by Poole and Company Architects at the former site of the Econo Lodge on Oxmoor Road in West Homewood on May 15. × 4 of 5 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Kyle D’Agostino, founder and owner of Poole and Company Architects, talks about the new site of townhomes and restaurant space on Oxmoor Road in West Homewood on May 15. × 5 of 5 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Construction continues on a new three-story building that will house a second location of El Barrio and Paramount Bar and Grill, in addition to apartments. Prev Next

For many years the area near the former Econo Lodge Hotel site along Oxmoor Road was in need of a refresh.

After the demolition of the hotel in Oct. 2023, a new project to redevelop the area will hopefully bring a new energy to West Homewood.

“I am really excited about it all,” said Kyle D’Agostino, principal and owner of Poole and Company Architects. “I have lived a stone’s throw from the Econo Lodge, which bred all kinds of negativity. I raised my children in that area, so I have a vested interest in it because this is where I live. It will be nice to have some new things come to the area and sort of breathe new life into it all.”

Poole and Company Architects initially reached out to Village Creek Development about the possibility of redevelopment of the site.

Village Creek Development agreed, and has now begun the task of creating a roughly $32 million mixed-use development, slated to be completed by early 2025.

“This project took a lot of thinking as far as a design standpoint to sort out a unique problem on a unique site,” D’Agostino said. “It was an exciting thing to unravel a solution, and know that we could contribute a positive thing to the overall community. I find that incredibly rewarding as an architect. It has been one of the highlights of my career, honestly. I was also thrilled when Tom Walker with Village Creek was willing to take on the challenge.”

The project is located at 195 Oxmoor Road and will include:

48 townhouses for rent.

Three townhouses for rent (2 bed/2.5 bath).

18 loft apartments for rent.

Two restaurants, which include El Barrio and Paramount.

The townhouses will include main-level kitchens and living rooms, with stone countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Outdoor gathering spaces, including porches and a dog park, will compliment the townhomes, according to information provided by the city of Homewood.

The location will also provide convenient access to nearby retailers, Hall Kent Elementary School and Patriot Park. The lofts, located above the restaurants, will offer views of the surrounding area.

“The project has progressed very nicely,” said Tom Walker. “We are looking forward to units beginning to be delivered at the end of 2024, and the project being fully opened in early 2025.”

Walker said the project has been a true team effort.

“I always enjoy working as part of a team, and I believe this has been one of my best experiences with that, to date,” Walker said.

During the initial phases of the project, the team hosted neighborhood meetings to discuss and receive feedback from residents.

“With the project, it was really good for the people in the community to be involved,” D’Agostino said. “I think some people within the community were rightfully skeptical and had questions. But, I think skepticism is good and people should be able to ask the questions they want to ask. That is very appropriate. We offered many opportunities for anyone and everyone who could say something about it to have the opportunity. I can’t speak for the whole community, but I think a lot of people are ready for this and excited about it.”

Currently, 75 percent of the residential component (townhouses) are vertical, with about 90 percent of the slabs poured.

The commercial portion of the project is having steel frames erected, and things are on track to continue being developed over the next several months.

“Everything is really starting to take shape,” D’Agostino said. “We have had a bit of weather delays with the construction of things, but it is all moving along as it should. It appears as if the contractor, Stone Building Company, has performed at a really high level.”

Walker, who is also a Homewood resident, said he is the most excited about the project being completed and taking his family to the new development.

“It will be great to head to Paramount, grab a burger and watch a game with my wife while our son plays outside on the green space or inside at the arcade,” Walker said.

D’Agostino said the support from local officials has helped aid the momentum of the project.

“This project would not have worked as well as it has if it wasn’t for the wisdom of the city over a period of many years,” D’Agostino said. “They developed a Form-Based Code for the West Homewood area, and it has done exactly what it should do. It instigated pedestrian activity, it has instigated food and beverage life, and it is a shining example of how a city can actually put some guidelines in place with the vision of creating a better community, and it worked.”