Star lighting and parade set for Dec. 6

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Willa Ustad, 3, giggles as she points up at the falling bubble suds used as fake snow as the annual Homewood Christmas Parade travels the streets of downtown Homewood in December 2021.

This year’s Homewood Christmas Parade and star lighting are set for Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The annual event includes more than 40 floats from area businesses and runs from the Homewood Public Library to City Hall. The famous star in the middle of 18th Street South is lit as the parade makes its way down Homewood’s most well-known thoroughfare.

Mayor Patrick McClusky will light the star, a symbol of the Christmas season coming to Homewood. The famous star is kept ready for the holiday season by the city’s Public Works department.

As floats travel through downtown Homewood, they will throw candy to attendees.

Once the parade reaches City Hall, a master of ceremonies, provided by CBS 42, which broadcasts the event, will oversee the rest of the evening’s activities, including the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. There will also be a special DJ, a snow machine, music provided by the Homewood High School Patriot Band and more. Santa Claus will finish off the parade on a fire truck.

The route for the parade will require the closure of a portion of certain streets, said Meredith Drennen, executive director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce. A portion of Oxmoor Road is closed at the start of the parade, while 18th Street will be closed around City Hall, she said.