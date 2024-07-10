Spotlight: Homewood Toy & Hobby Shop

× Expand Tim Stephens Homewood Toy & Hobby Shop has been in business more than 70 years.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Homewood, Homewood Toy & Hobby Shop stands as the oldest store of its kind in the Birmingham area.

Opened in 1950, the store is celebrating three generations of family ownership. They specialize in a diverse range of toys, from classic wooden treasures to the latest trends for all ages.

According to owner Tricia McCain, their knowledgeable staff and a commitment to quality customer service are what set them apart from competitors.

With the largest selection of surface and air RC vehicles in town, Homewood Toy & Hobby also offers enthusiasts in-store repairs on hobby brand vehicles. Moreover, their free gift wrapping service, available with a $12 minimum purchase, adds a touch of convenience and charm.

Brands like Corolle, Traxxas, Brio, Hape, HobbyZone, Revell, LEGO, Ravensburger, Green Toys and Plus-Plus grace their shelves, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Whether you're seeking nostalgic charm or cutting-edge innovation, Homewood Toy & Hobby remains a trusted destination for quality toys and unparalleled service.