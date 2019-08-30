Shop children’s items at fall Lil Lambs sale

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. The twice-annual Lil Lambs consignment sale at Trinity United Methodist Church will return for its fallsale Sept. 12-14.

The twice-annual Lil Lambs consignment sale at Trinity United Methodist Church will return for its fall sale Sept. 12-14.

Vendors will sell children and baby clothing, toys, furniture and accessories inside the Trinity gymnasium. Sellers keep 70% of their sale proceeds, while the other 30% goes to Trinity’s missions and local and international outreach projects.

The sale is a chance for families to stock up on gently used children’s items they may need. Any unsold items at the end of the weekend are given to the church’s Modern Family Ministry Closet, which helps families in need, and its My Child’s Closet, which assists families that have been affected by a disaster and need clothes for their children.

The first day of the Lil Lambs sale is a preview sale, in which volunteers working more than two shifts can shop starting at 3:30 p.m. and the public can shop from 6 to 8 p.m. for a,$5 entrance fee.

The Saturday and Sunday are free to the public, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 14. Some items are sold at half price on the last day of the sale.

Consignment sellers can also check in on Sept 10, 4-8 p.m., or Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-noon.

To learn more about the Lil Lambs sale or sign up as a vendor, visit trinitybirmingham.com.