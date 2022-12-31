Saulter Road pocket park possibly going to bid this spring

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. An open field at the corner of South Wellington Road and Saulter Road in Homewood on Nov. 30. The green space is slated to be turned into a pocket park.

The city of Homewood plans to solicit bids for the Saulter Road pocket park project in March, according to Councilor Barry Smith.

“It has been a long time coming,” Smith said.

The pocket park was delayed as it took longer than expected to build sidewalks on the road, Smith said. Building the green space for neighborhood residents “will feel like a victory,” she said.

“It’s going to be a big deal,” Smith said.

Smith said discussions about the park began six or seven years ago as a way to create green spaces for residents in the area and as an alternative way to access Samford University’s campus. Samford previously tore down the two homes on the lot and allowed the city to lease it at a one-time payment of $10. The park also allows residents to connect to the Shades Creek Greenway through campus.

An initial plan for what would be included at the park was revealed at a December meeting of the city’s planning and development committee. Jane Reed Ross with Goodwyn Mills Cawood revealed some of the components that could be coming to the park following a public input meeting. Smith said those plans are not final and won’t be until the construction documents are approved.

Plans include multiple grassy areas, a playground area, swings and a climbing structure, Ross said. A rendering also showed a log tunnel and seating with a shade sail. Various types of trees will also be planted at the park to reforest the area, she said. More can always be added in the future as well.

The new sidewalks on Saulter Road will connect the park to the city’s sidewalk and crosswalk network in the area. Stairs are proposed to allow visitors to access the top part of the park.

Since it’s intended for people in the immediate area, there will be just one handicap-only parking spot at the park, Ross said.

A safety fence will also be built, she said.

The city budgeted about $285,000 for the project, and the projected cost of the park as proposed is “in the neighborhood of $280,000,” Ross said.

“We have always envisioned this as a passive pocket park for people who live in the neighborhood,” Smith said at the meeting.

Having the park will be a boon to the area, which has seen younger families with children move in, Smith said. The city might approach the park with the idea that less is more, at least at the beginning, she said, and more could be added as time goes on.

While the plans are not finalized, the park will likely resemble what was presented at the committee meeting, she said.

Smith said she’s heard nothing but excitement from neighbors about the sidewalks and the pocket park.

Depending on the weather, once a bid is received and accepted by the council, construction should take about three to four months, Ross said. While construction can be hard to predict, Smith said the hope is to have the park “up and running” at least by the end of 2023.