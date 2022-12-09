Santa coming to The Exceptional Foundation

× Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Members of the Homewood Police Department escorted the big man himself, Santa Claus, to The Exceptional Foundation for a visit on Dec. 12. Police officers on motorcycles led the motorcade into the Foundation's gymnasium, where Santa was able to meet with everyone.

The Exceptional Foundation will welcome Santa Claus, who will be accompanied by the entire fleet of the Homewood Police Department’s motorcycle division, to their building on Monday, Dec. 12.

Santa’s Visit is an annual tradition at The Exceptional Foundation and marks the only time they allow motorcycles or any motorized vehicle to enter the building. The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. in the gym and guests are welcome.

“The Homewood Police are big fans of our participants and programs, and we are so grateful for their support throughout the year. Most recently, the department raised donations for The Exceptional Foundation through their annual Beards for Bucks fundraiser,” said Elizabeth Sturgeon, marketing and special events coordinator for the foundation.

To celebrate the holiday season, The Exceptional Foundation has been caroling around town and has holiday gift wrap and greeting cards available at exceptionalfoundation.org/holiday.

-- Submitted by Elizabeth Sturgeon