Samford University withdraws invitation for author, historian Jon Meacham

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Samford University Samford University as seen from the new Cooney Hall, home of the Brock School of Business.

Samford University has withdrawn an invitation to author and historian Jon Meacham to speak at the university’s inaugural week activities next week following backlash both online and on campus.

The speech will be rescheduled for a later date not associated with the inauguration of the school’s newest president, Beck Taylor, according to both Taylor and the school’s director of communication, Holly Gainer.

Samford student Emily Kirby created a change.org petition to request the university pull Meacham’s invitation due to his previous involvement with Planned Parenthood. Meacham spoke Oct. 6 at Planned Parenthood’s annual luncheon in San Antonio.

Meacham has written several bestselling books and his speech was set to “highlight

his work in analyzing the current state of civility and discourse in our country,” Taylor said in his letter.

“It has come to our attention that Mr. Meacham has previously spoken at a Planned Parenthood

chapter event,” Taylor said in a letter provided by the university to The Homewood Star. “Some in our community have assumed erroneously that Samford’s invitation by extension endorses any perspectives or viewpoints Mr. Meacham may have about the sanctity of life and abortion rights. I can assure you that no such connection should be inferred. Mr. Meacham is not planning to discuss these issues in his remarks.

“Although I am disappointed by the narrative that has combined important conversations about

pro-life issues and Mr. Meacham’s planned appearance at Samford, it is vitally important to me

that next week’s events unify and draw our community together to celebrate the history and

future of Samford University, a place we love and for which we all care deeply. Unexpectedly,

Mr. Meacham’s planned lecture has become a divisive issue, one that takes attention away

from our opportunity to celebrate Samford. I regret that this has happened.”

In the petition, Kirby stated Meacham’s affiliation with Planned Parenthood does not align with the university’s Christian values. The school’s Student Government Association also asked that Meacham’s invitation be withdrawn.

Taylor said the school values free expression and said his office would reach out to Meacham to reschedule.

“Please allow me to underscore the vital importance of free expression and civil discourse in an academic community like Samford,” Taylor said. “Our mission as a Christ-centered institution of higher learning is to stand boldly at the intersection of society and the church and to convene important conversations about how to live faithfully in the world. That mission calls us to invite speakers and artists to campus who challenge our perspectives and who share wisdom and insights.

“Samford is a diverse community made up of faithful people who disagree on many important issues. Let’s enter those conversations courageously with a goal of learning from one

another and extending the love of Christ to all. I believe we can do that well. I look forward to celebrating with you next week,” Taylor said.