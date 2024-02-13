Samford University Legacy League to host scholarship luncheon featuring Trudy Cathy White

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University. Trudy Cathy White

On Feb. 14, the Samford University Legacy League will host a Scholarship Luncheon at Vestavia Country Club located at 400 Beaumont Drive in Vestavia.

The event will begin with doors opening at 10:45 a.m., followed by the program starting promptly at 11:30 a.m.

The highlight of the event will be a speech by Trudy Cathy White, an alumna of Samford University, author, philanthropist and speaker, and former missionary. The daughter of Jeanette and Truett Cathy, the founder of Chick-fil-A will also give a speech.

Trudy Cathy White will be "coming home" to deliver an inspirational message to attendees.