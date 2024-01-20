Salamander Festival set on Jan. 27

× Expand Friends of Shades Creek Salamander Festival

The Friends of Shades Creek Salamander Festival is set to take place on Jan. 27 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Homewood High School Gymnasium, located at 1901 S. Lakeshore Drive.

Attendees can engage in various activities, such as observing real salamanders, participating in a nature hike at the Homewood Forest Preserve, attending a presentation on salamanders, and enjoying free arts and crafts for children.

The event is free of charge, and more information can be found on the official website at shadescreek.org.