Reese Street sidewalk project added to FY2022 budget

Though Reese Street sidewalks were not part of the recently-approved fiscal year 2022 budget, the finance committee voted to take $311,290 from the Interstate 65 diverging diamond project to pay for the project.

The city has allocated funding for the I-65 project over the next two years, so the council can make up the money for that project in the fiscal year 2023 budget, whereas adding sidewalks on Reese Street needed to be in this year’s budget, said Finance Director Robert Burgett.

The project is “at the point of construction,” said Council President Alex Wyatt, after being in the budget for at least two years. The total cost of the project will not be known until after bids are received, Wyatt said, but the estimated cost of the project is about $300,000, plus fees.

The committee also heard an update on the 18th Street revitalization project, which includes plans to make 18th Street a “complete street” — one with sidewalks, landscaping, lighting and public parking.

While the necessary right-of-way has been acquired, the project will not be put out for bid until Jan. 1, 2022, which caused confusion and frustration among council members.

The committee also approved the sale of property at 311 Oxmoor Road, a $60,000 contract, along with funding an additional $39,000 to the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, in keeping with previous year’s funding, Mayor Patrick McClusky said.

The committee also removed a possible $5,000 payment to One Roof, a homeless shelter, after the business failed to respond or reach out to the city for a check. A check had been given in previous years. While the organization is a force for good, Ward 4 Councilor Barry Smith said they have not invoiced the city for last year’s allocation and the city had not heard from them this year.

In the public works committee, the committee approved a request for permission by Hero Doughnuts to work in the city’s right of way in front of their store. The shop is seeking to elevate their outdoor seating and include an ADA-accessible ramp.

The special issues committee set a public hearing for Oct. 11 for the City Council decide whether to grant two front yard fence variances at 214 Edgewood Boulevard, also known as The Pink House. Clayton and Rachel Mobley, owners of the home, were not at the meeting but a representative said the variances are needed for a fence to go around the entire property, and to decrease the setback from a minimum of 15 feet to 10 feet.

The committee also heard an update on the micro-transit survey, which found that while many residents may not use public transportation, they do use micro-transit, and would consider it more if offered at rates provided by VIA.

The committee also set a public hearing for Oct. 11 on a front yard masonry wall at 311 East Glenwood Drive. The wall has been constructed but is noncompliant with the city’s ordinance.

Also set for an Oct. 11 public meeting is the internal illumination of a wall sign at 2821 Crescent Avenue.