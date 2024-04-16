Public exhibition of art by Steve Skipper comes to Homewood City Hall

Homewood native

Steve Skipper's COMING HOME exhibition at Homewood City Hall opens Thursday, April 18 with a reception from 5-7 p.m and music by Eric Essex.

The exhibition presented by the Homewood Art Council will run for six weeks, through May 30.

Skipper recently completed a commissioned painting for Buckingham Palace, which will which be unveiled in Atlanta, Washington and London in the coming months. His painting of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne together with one of the royal horses is the first Buckingham Palace commission by an African American artist, who grew up the city's Rosedale neighborhood and is a product of Homewood City Schools.

“I am genuinely honored by the Arts Council’s overture to present my first exhibition in my hometown. I’m calling the show COMING HOME: A Special Collection of Art by Steve R. Skipper, which will be representative of my work over the decades that reflects my passionate interests inAmerican sports, Civil Rights Commemoratives and Christian art,” Skipper said.

Skipper has designated that his COMING HOME show will be a tribute to his fourth grade teacher Ms. Vernell Saunders.

Amber Parsons, Arts Council Chair, said, “I believe Steve Skipper’s COMING HOME exhibition at City Hall will be one of the Council’s most important, high-profile events ever. We are so honored and thrilled and, of course, wish to invite the public to attend the opening reception."