Piggly Wiggly incentives approved by council

× Expand Screenshot of Homewood City Coun Starnes Media This map shows the proposed new location of the Piggly Wiggly. While the hope is that CVS will move to where the current Piggly Wiggly is now, they have not indicated they will do so.

An incentive package for the relocation of the Piggly Wiggly on U.S. 31 in downtown Homewood was approved by the Homewood City Council on Oct. 24.

The city set as a baseline the sales tax revenue they currently receive from the longtime Homewood business and will rebate money that is received on top of that for a 10-year period or until those additional revenues reach $3.5 million, whichever comes first, Council President Alex Wyatt said.

“The Pig is a very important partner with the city. It is something that is part of our community; it is a business that certainly gives back to the community in multiple, multiple ways,” Wyatt said.

The plan currently is for Piggly Wiggly to move behind the CVS and build a brand-new building, adding more than 10,000 square feet, said Murray Legg, who represents the developer. Legg said the expectation is that the business will grow their sales tax revenues by 35 to 40% as a result of the new building.

The hope for the developers is that CVS agrees to relocate to where the current Piggly Wiggly stands, but as of right now, they are not moving, Legg said. If that happens, the current CVS will become parking for Piggly Wiggly. Renovations will also be coming to Cameron’s Corner, the shopping center adjacent to Oxmoor Road, Legg said.

Three councilors voted against the package: Nick Sims, Melanie Geer and Carlos Aleman. Geer said she wanted a more consistent review process of tax incentive requests, while Sims said he wished incentives were scheduled in increments.

While there is no indication CVS will move, Legg said “everything works as it lays out at this point.”

West Homewood gets some help

West Homewood residents spent plenty of time sharing concerns about a home at 117 Hena Street with the council. The home was ultimately condemned, due to a litany of issues: broken windows, doors allowing pests in, roach trails, which signify a roach infestation, blood and urine stains and more.

The homeowner’s son is mentally ill and currently in jail, John Acton, a brother of the homeowner, told the council. Jefferson County jail records confirm the son, identified by his family at the meeting as James Patrick, is in jail on two charges of receiving stolen property in the first degree. He was booked Aug. 29.

Neighbors shared stories of seeing drug use, prostitutes and other unsavory actions take place at the property, tying the resident to the condition of the home.

Councilor Andrew Wolverton shared that since the Homewood Police Department moved to its new headquarters in summer 2020, there have been 883 patrol service calls to the home. Councilor Walter Jones halted further details, arguing that was not the issue at hand, only the property’s condemnation.

“My kids aren’t going to walk to Hall-Kent, ever, as long as Hena Street and that house exist,” said one man.

Acton said he would have the property cleaned up in 60 days after the council voted to condemn it.

In other West Homewood news, the council rezoned 536 Cobb Street from Green Springs Urban Renewal District to West Homewood District, allowing a plan to redevelop the area to continue. The developer, Tom Walker, also plans to buy the adjacent Econolodge and redevelop it into a better asset for the community.

In other business, the council:

Increased the cost of annual issuance fees for business licenses from $12 to $14, with Sims voting no

Denied a front yard fence variance at 1604 Roseland Drive, as it was only meant for the previous owner, not the new homeowner

Approved a secondary front yard fence variance at 2831 16th Place South

Approved front yard fence variances at 2738 18th Street South

Approved a rear sign variance at 2808 18th Street South

Authorized Mayor Patrick McClusky to sign a termination agreement for the contract with Cypress Partners for work within the plaza and parking deck

Approved vouchers

Carried over a request to work in the right of way on Reese Street, 16th Street and and alleys surrounding 1707 Reese Street, along with a public hearing for the vacation of right of way of 16th Street adjacent to 2901 Central Avenue

Carried over to Nov. 14 the consideration of whether to annex Homewood Board of Education property into the city

Set a Nov. 28 public hearing to consider whether to add the fence ordinance to the tree ordinance

Set Nov. 14 public hearings to consider a sign variance at 2712 18th Place South and to consider a monument sign in the city right of way at 1856 Lancaster Road