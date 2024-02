× Expand Drew Petersen

Pianist Drew Petersen will be performing at Samford University's Brock Recital Hall on Feb. 8, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Petersen, known for his versatile repertoire and accolades, including the Avery Fisher Career Grant and the American Pianists Awards, will showcase his talent as part of the Davis Architects and Birmingham Chamber Music Society Guest Artist Series.

For tickets, visit samford.edu/wrightcenter/events/Drew-Petersen-Pianist.