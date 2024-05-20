PHOTOS: Homewood High Class of 2024

× 1 of 41 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood High School’s Class of 2024 toss their caps during graduation on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 2 of 41 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood High School’s Class of 2024 during graduation on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 3 of 41 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler × 4 of 41 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood High School’s Class of 2024 during graduation on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 5 of 41 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood High School’s Class of 2024 during graduation on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center. Homewood High School celebrated 297 graduates of the Patriots' Class of 2024 on Saturday, May 18 with commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center.