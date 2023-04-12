Paul Rogers has Homewood schools to thank for his recent Oscar, his mom says

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Andress Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky presents a resolution honoring Homewood native and Oscar Award winner Paul Rogers to Rogers' mother, Melissa Springer, at the April 10 council meeting.

Melissa Springer remembers her son having severe attention-deficit disorder as a student in Homewood schools.

Paul Rogers didn’t get great grades but he was smart, Springer told the Homewood City Council on April 10.

“The thing that I loved about his teachers is they saw him and they let him use the way he could learn,” she said. “The way he learned was making movies. A lot of times, they would let him do reports where he made the movies.”

Rogers has earned many awards and acknowledgements for his film-making, including the 2023 Academy Award for film editing for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” one of seven Oscars won by the film. Rogers’ latest acknowledgement was a congratulatory resolution from the city of Homewood.

Springer was on hand to receive the document on behalf of her son.

“Homewood schools had so much to do with both my children's successes,” Springer said, acknowledging her daughter Taylor, who is two years older than her son. “I chose Homewood because of the diversity and the Blue Ribbon Schools. I felt that it was a great place to raise children. It ended up being one of the best decisions as a mother that I have ever made.”

In council action: