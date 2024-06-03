× Expand Photo courtesy of City of Homewood Facebook page.

The City of Homewood shared about the new safety measures for cyclists on Central Avenue.

According to a post on the city's Facebook account, better bike lanes can transform communities by creating safer, more accessible routes for cyclists, encouraging more people to ride. This can cut down traffic congestion and lower pollution levels. Improved bike infrastructure isn’t just a convenience, it’s a vital step towards sustainable healthy living.

There are new parking-protected bike lanes along Central Avenue. This industry-standard striping will make it safer and more accommodating for everyone. By positioning the bike lane next to the curb, cyclists will no longer have to ride beside moving vehicles. A narrower vehicle travel lane will also slow traffic, enhancing pedestrian safety. With the Reese Street sidewalk and lighting project, the Central Avenue corridor will offer safe parking and pedestrian routes to all your favorite spots in downtown Homewood.

If you would like to learn more about how this design was integrated into Homewood's plan of this corridor, read more HERE.