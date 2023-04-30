Outdoor fitness court coming to Homewood

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Robert House, a fitness instructor for the Hoover Parks and Recreation Department, demonstrates how to use one of the stations at a new fitness court at Veterans Park. A similar outdoor studio will be installed at the corner of Oxmoor Road and Central Avenue.

The city of Homewood is partnering with the National Fitness Campaign to bring an outdoor fitness court to the corner of Central Avenue and Oxmoor Road.

Construction will begin Oct. 1 and shouldn’t take long, Councilor Jennifer Andress said.

The National Fitness Campaign installs outdoor fitness studios across the country, Andress said, and has made their way to the state of Alabama. As Homewood boasts a large number of sidewalks and walking trails, the city is appealing to those seeking a healthier lifestyle, she said, making it a natural fit for the outdoor court.

The court is “designed to provide a full body workout in only seven minutes,” according to the campaign’s website. The equipment helps users accomplish seven movements for “everyday health,” which they define as “core, squat, push, pull, lunge, ability and bend.” Equipment includes rings, boxes and more, Andress said.

The outdoor gym will be a centrally located resource, she said. Being near Central Park will allow parents to exercise near their children, who can play in a fenced-in area, she said.

“We think it’s a great resource for the city,” Andress said. “I think it’s a really neat project.”

The city received a $50,000 grant and is also pursuing sponsorships to pay for the equipment, which costs a total of $120,000. Andress said the city is confident they can make up the difference in sponsorships.

The gym will also include public artwork and a Homewood-centric logo, Andress said. The campaign seeks to “build a world class gallery of public art across the country,” according to the website.

Users can also use “The Fitness Court” app in conjunction with the court, Andress said.

For more information, visit nationalfitnesscampaign.com.