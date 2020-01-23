Open house: 01-26-20

1850 Lake Ridge Road

Homewood

MLS#:867595

6 Beds / 5.5 Baths

$1,495,900

Crissi Waters, 205-792-2520

119 W. Glenwood

Homewood

MLS#:871132

4 Beds / 4 Baths

$845,000

Mary Browning, 205-281-5992

135 E Hawthorne Road

Birmingham

MLS#865460

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$799,999

Katherine Smith, RealtySouth, 205-516-1931

308 Yorkshire Drive

Homewood

MLS#:870862

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$649,900

Guy Bradley, 205-914-3742

329 Hillmoor Lane

Homewood

MLS#869310

3 Beds, 1.5 Baths

$274,900

Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831

