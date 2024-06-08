OLS to host 4th of July festival

× Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church will host its 75th BBQ Festival on July 4.

The event will feature food, children's games, bingo, and the always-popular Trash & Treasure rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food available will include pork, ribs, sliced smoked turkey breast or 1/2 chicken plus beans, slaw and bread along with pork sandwiches and hot dogs.

Bulk orders (take-away) will be available in the OLS school cafeteria on July 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On-site orders will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. No pre-orders. Food available includes: whole Boston butts, boneless turkey breasts, chopped pork, pork ribs, smoked 1/2 chicken, beans, slaw and sauce.

Plate lunches (dine-in or take-away) will be available in the Parish Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A raffle with 19 prizes totaling $11,500 will have a drawing at 3 p.m.

The church is located at 1730 Oxmoor Road, Homewood. For more information, visit ourladyofsorrows.com.