OLS school welcomes grandpals to special celebration

Photos courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School students recently celebrated GrandPals Day. They welcomed their visitors to their classrooms following a special school-wide Mass and reception.

Homewood, AL (Sept. 8, 2023)- Young and old came together to celebrate Grandpals Day at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS).

The fourth-grade students led the congregation in prayer and song with the 8th grade Peer Helpers participating as ushers at the liturgy.

OLS Church Pastor Father Bob Sullivan was the celebrant and provided some inspirational words to the students and their Grandpals.

Following Mass, PTO volunteers presented an array of delicious breakfast items for the visitors in the Parish Hall. It was a beautiful setting for good conversation and good food. In addition, the Grandpals had an opportunity to visit their student’s classroom and meet their teacher. The reception was organized by PTO parent volunteer Catherine Sapp, chairperson for the reception.

