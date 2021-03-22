OLS hosts community blood drive

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church parishioner and Knight of Columbus member John Corso, American Red Cross blood program leader Angela Jackson, and volunteer Shayaan Essani keep things organized and running smoothly during a five-hour blood drive at OLS on March 21. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith. An American Red Cross phlebotomist prepares Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church parishioner Frances Smith to donate blood during a five-hour blood drive at OLS on March 21. Prev Next

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church hosted a community blood drive March 21.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church parishioner and Knight of Columbus member John Corso, American Red Cross blood program leader Angela Jackson and volunteer Shayaan Essani kept things organized and running smoothly during the five-hour blood drive. Donors from the parish and the community received exclusive American Red Cross t-shirts, snacks and beverages.

Jackson said donations usually run low during spring break season. Donations have also declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the there is always a need for blood, according to the Red Cross.

— Submitted by Frances Smith