O.Henry, Poe, O’Connor and Welty among authors to be featured in fall short story series at the Homewood Public Library

Flannery O’Connor’s “A Good Man is Hard to Find” will be presented on Sept. 13 at the Homewood Public Library in a reading by Sid Burgess. This will be the first in a series of monthly short stories readings the retired Homewood pastor will perform in the Library’s Round Auditorium. The hour-long programs will begin at 1 p.m.

The Oct. 11 program will feature “The Cask of Amontillado” by Edgar Allen Poe and “The Corpse Bird” by contemporary writer Ron Rash. On Nov. 15, Mr. Burgess will present “The Bride Comes to Yellow Sky” by 19th century author Stephen Crane and “A Blessed Thanksgiving” by romance writer Cia Leah. The two Dec. 13 stories will be “A Worn Path” by Eudora Welty and O.Henry’s beloved, “The Gift of the Magi.”

-- Submitted by Sid Burgess