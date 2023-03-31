Mutt Strut coming to Homewood this month

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hand in Paw. Guests enjoy the 2022 Mutt Strut.

The 13th annual Mutt Strut, an event of Hand in Paw, will take place on Earth Day, April 22, at Homewood’s Central Park.

The event includes a dog-friendly 5K and one-mile fun run. All dog lovers and running enthusiasts are invited for a day full of races, contests and various vendors, all while supporting the animal-assisted therapy nonprofit.

Mutt Strut is hosted by Hand in Paw’s Junior Board to support the program’s work. Hand in Paw’s professionally trained teams of animals and handlers provide comfort and joy at local medical centers, schools and human service agencies free of charge.

“Going for a walk or run with your furry friend is a great way to get outdoors and appreciate our beautiful world, so we thought hosting Mutt Strut on Earth Day was a great idea,” said Brittany Filby, communications director for Hand in Paw.

Attendees are encouraged to get into the Earth Day spirit by wearing on-theme costumes, bringing refillable water bottles to the race to reduce plastic waste and carpooling to the event to reduce carbon emissions. There will also be recycling stations and a local flower truck at the race for more Earth-friendly fun.

Registration for the 5K costs $30, while the fun run is $25. Included in the race registration is a race T-shirt and matching doggie bandana, entry into award categories and a chance to visit with local vendors and food trucks in the Mutt Strut Vendor Village. Hand in Paw offers a sleep-in option for $15 if runners can’t join the festivities but still want to show their support and score some swag. There will also be free face painting and a bubble blowing station for kids, and attendees can look forward to a dance performance by Magic City Disco.

Mutt Strut registration and Vendor Village opens at 7:30 a.m. with the races starting at 9 a.m.

To register online and to learn more about Mutt Strut, visit handinpaw.org/muttstrut.