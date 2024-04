× Expand Photo courtesy of Hand in Paw Facebook.

Homewood Central Park is set to host the annual Mutt Strut 2024 on April 20 from 7 a.m. to noon.

This event welcomes participants of all abilities, whether you prefer running, walking, or simply enjoying the festivities.

The highlight of the day is a dog-friendly 5K and fun run, promoting support for animal-assisted therapy.

For further details, interested individuals can reach out to amanda@handinpaw.org.