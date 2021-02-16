Metro Roundup: Preparations underway for The World Games 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Art Meripol. Birmingham native Nick Sellers was named CEO of the 2021 World Games Birmingham in December 2019. Sellers brings experience as a corporate executive and a sports and event producer.

The World Games 2022 Birmingham, to be held July 7-17 next year, will feature 3,600 athletes from 100 countries competing for gold in 34 sports at about 25 area venues.

Preparations for The Games are ramping up in 2021, said Nick Sellers, the event’s local CEO.

“It’s going to be a very busy, but exciting year,” Sellers told Iron City Ink.

“There is a lot to do, but our team is put-ting in the time and care to really make this a once-in-a-lifetime event,” he said.

For example, the volunteer program for the games, sponsored by BBVA, will begin in 2021. Tickets will also go on sale in 2021, Sellars said.

“One thing I’m very proud of is our commitment to making The Games affordable for everyone in Birmingham,” he said.

Organizers are also getting ready for the competitions, “confirming venues and working with all of the different sports to make sure that every detail is handled for our athletes,” Sellars said.

They are also focused on community engagement, including an initiative for disability inclusion at The Games with Lakeshore Foundation and the World of Opportunity supplier diversity program.

“We want everyone in the Birmingham community to feel like they’re a part of this,” Sellars said.

Preparation for the event has gone well, despite The Games — originally scheduled for summer 2021 — being pushed back due to COVID-19, Sellers said.

He praised the Birmingham Organizing Committee; the venue partners; the honorary co-chairs, including basketball legend Charles Barkley; local, county and state political leaders; and numerous corporate partners, including Alabama Power, Regions and Shipt.

However, The Games are an “enormous event,” and organizers will need help from the community, including volunteers and sponsors, he said.

“Throwing the world’s biggest sports party is going to take everything the Birmingham community has,” he said.

As The Games draw near, Sellers thinks area residents will realize the event’s tremendous importance.

“This event is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our community,” he said.

In addition to an economic impact estimated at $256 million, The Games can put the Magic City on the world stage, Sellers said.

“If we can execute our vision for The World Games 2022, we expect Birmingham in turn to be in the conversation to host all sorts of global events, multi-sport and beyond,” he said.

For World Games merchandise, go to shop.twg2022.com.

For more information, go to twg2022.com.