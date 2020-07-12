Metro Roundup: New homes coming to Columbiana Road area

× Expand Photo courtesy of Taylor Burton Company. From left: Blake Pittman, Daniell Burton III and Taylor Burton represent the Taylor Burton Company. The Taylor Burton Company is building new townhomes off Columbiana Road on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Thirty-eight new townhomes will soon be coming to Vestavia Hills in an area near Columbiana Road.

Taylor Burton with the Taylor Burton Company said he plans to build the homes in between Columbiana Road and Interstate 65, close to Shades Mountain Elementary School.

The property is on Blue Ridge Boulevard and was recently annexed into the city.

Situated near the Vestavia-Hoover line, the property is a “great location’ for townhome development, Burton said. The property is near other apartment complexes and provides quick access to both the interstate system and U.S. 31.

Burton said he expects many of the residents in the new homes will be young professionals and emphasized that the community will be very safe and will be gated, using private roads, which provides a “much better feel” than an apartment complex.

The homes, expected to be in the $300,000 to $350,000 price range, will be great for Vestavia, Burton said, because there isn’t much available at that price. The homes will range between 1,800 and 2,000 square feet, and most will have a full basement.

“I do see it as a very economical way to get a new home,” Burton said.

Because the homes will be new, they will be much more energy-efficient than some of the older homes in Vestavia, Burton said. He hopes to break ground on the project this fall.