Metro Roundup: Bluff Park church preps for 2020 spring consignment sale

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Andrew Seltz. Items sit ready to be purchased at the fall 2019 Bargains on the Bluff consignment sale at Bluff Park United Methodist Church. The spring 2020 sale is set for Feb. 28-29. × 2 of 2 Expand Bargains on the Bluff information. Prev Next

Shoppers looking for used women’s and children’s clothing and other items have a chance to go through a gym full of items at Bluff Park United Methodist Church in late February.

The church is having its annual spring consignment sale on Feb. 28-29, with a preview shopping day for consignors and volunteers on Feb. 27.

In recent years, the sale has had items from 160 to 180 consignors, said Melissa Hendon, family ministries program coordinator at the church.

”We fill the gym, that’s for sure,” Hendon said. “From one end to the next.”

In addition to clothing, the sale usually includes women’s and children’s shoes, purses, toys (including bicycles and swing sets) and furniture for babies and children.

One thing that makes this consignment sale different from many is that the women’s clothing items are not just maternity clothing, she said. Any mom can find a little something for herself while she shops for her kids, she said.

The church also conducts a consignment sale in the fall, which this past year attracted about 800 shoppers and generated $43,000 in sales ($12,900 in proceeds to the church), Hendon said. Consignors get to keep 70% of the proceeds, and the church keeps 30%.

Half of the money going to the church is used for the Little Imaginations preschool, and half is used to support the children’s ministry, including money for Vacation Bible School and mission projects such as the food pantry and school supplies and Christmas presents for needy children, Hendon said.

Consignors pay $10 to cover sale expenses and get to shop early. To sign up to be a consignor or for more information, email Hendon at mhendon@bpumc.org or visit bargainsonthebluff.com.