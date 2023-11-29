Meteorologist James Spann to speak at chamber luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of ABC 33/40. ABC 33/40 chief meteorologist James Spann. Photo courtesy of ABC 33/40.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce’s December chamber luncheon and annual meeting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The guest speaker will be ABC 33/40 chief meteorologist James Spann. The event will also feature the Chamber’s Annual Business Awards.

Meredith Drennen, executive director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, said that James Spann is an Alabama legend and a professional cornerstone of the meteorological and television industry.

“Residents turn to his advice and forecasts for everyday life, as well as weather emergencies,” Drennen said.

Networking begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch at noon.

Registration for the chamber luncheon is available online at business.homewoodchamber.org and is $45 for non-members and $200 for a marketing booth. The deadline to register for this luncheon is Monday, Dec. 4.