Mayor to sign agreement with the City of Mountain Brook for the sharing of fire equipment

Sydney Cromwell Homewood Fire Department Fire engines wait in the garage at Fire Station 1 off Central Avenue.

The Homewood City Council recently approved an important agreement to be signed by the mayor.

According to Homewood's Citizen Connection, a request was present for the mayor to sign an agreement with the City of Mountain Brook for the sharing of fire equipment. This will allow for each jurisdiction to use each others equipment and staff when needed. This agreement serves as a vital safety net if our equipment fails catastrophically due to accidents or total losses, and while the city is insured, fire trucks are not only incredibly expensive, but also take 24-30 months to arrive.

With this in place, the Homewood Fire Department can use other municipalities reserve apparatus in emergencies, ensuring to maintain *ISO credit for reserves. There's no end date to this contract, and the city already has a similar, effective agreement with Vestavia Hills. This partnership is essential for our operational readiness and community safety.

*The ISO (Insurance Services Office) Fire Score is a rating that determines how well the fire department can protect your community and home. Insurance companies use the score to help set home insurance rates, as a home that is less likely to be severely damaged or destroyed by fire is cheaper to insure. The Homewood Fire Department is among the top departments in the nation, with a Class 1 ISO Public Protection Classification.