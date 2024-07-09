Mayor gets permission from city council to move forward with construction agreement

× Expand Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Council President Alex Wyatt hesitated to call the work transformative in Monday's meeting.

The Homewood City Council Monday night gave permission for the mayor to execute a construction agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the ATRIP II Project on US 31.

Homewood received the maximum $2 million available in this round of Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program grants.

The state awarded $40 million in state transportation grants to cities and counties for road and bridge projects. The ATRIP-II program was created by the Rebuild Alabama Act, which requires money to be set aside from ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.

The Homewood award will include $2 million for construction work to be performed along U.S. 31 from Ventura Avenue to the intersection with Old Montgomery Highway just north of the YMCA. The plan is to alter the ingress and egress points along the highway and provide crosswalks to improve traffic flow and safety.

Council President Alex Wyatt hesitated to call the roadwork that is to come transformative.

“I do think it's something that will greatly enhance Homewood, both how it (the road) looks and how people are able to use it,” he said. “It will alter ingress and egress and I think it will enhance the overall experience of driving on 31 and/or walking.”

“And the pedestrian experience,” City Engineer Cale Smith added.

“That's the big deal,” Wyatt continued. “It's just making it, I would say, more user friendly, whether you're a driver or a pedestrian, and making it work.”

“And a lot safer,” Smith said. “Safety is important.”

The city engineer said the plan is for the project to be bid in about a year and then the contract will be awarded.

“I would say maybe 16 months from now they'll start construction,” he said.

In other action, the council: