Matthew West, Micah Tyler to headline live performance at Samford University's Wright Center on Nov. 19

Samford University's Wright Center will host a performance by Matthew West, known for hit songs such as "The God Who Stays," "Truth Be Told," and "Hello My Name Is," showcasing his latest album.

The event is on Nov.19, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Samford University Wright Center.

The event will also include Micah Tyler, bringing humor and a lively stage presence.

Tickets ranging from $19.75 to $75 can be purchased at samford.edu/wrightcenter/events.