Mason Music celebrates 10th anniversary with festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jones Willingham. RKS performs at Avondale Brewery during the Mason Music Festival.

Mason Music is celebrating 10 years of inspiring and teaching students to be passionate about playing music by bringing the Birmingham community together for a one-day, family-friendly, music festival.

Mason Music Fest 2022 will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 1 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company (201 41st St. S., Birmingham).

“Mason Music Fest is our way of bringing people together around music to give back to the community,” said Mason Music owner Will Mason, a lifelong Mountain Brook resident. “As funding for the arts in public education continues to decline, we are stepping into the gap to raise money for music education scholarships with Mason Music Foundation. We want our guests to have a blast at the event and feel good knowing their ticket is helping to pay for someone else in Birmingham to have music lessons.”

The festival is an open format with a main stage as well as an outdoor educational area and VIP lounge. Live entertainment will be provided by national, regional and local artists including The Brook & The Bluff, Drew Holcomb

and The Neighbors, Gatlin, Lady Legs, and Jahnah Camille.

Headliners The Brook & The Bluff are a quartet made up of Joseph Settine (vocals/guitar), John Canada (drums/vocals), Alec Bolton (guitar/vocals) and Fred Lankford (bass/vocals), who are all from Mountain Brook or Bluff Park.

Settine, Bolton and Canada all worked as Mason Music teachers for our students in traditional lessons and Canada and Lankford coached in the Rock Band League before they relocated to Nashville to get closer to the music scene.

Along with musical performances, there will be a variety of food trucks at the event, which will also feature education-focused activities, face painting, a photo booth, drum circles, student performances, as well as a youth-interactive hip hop exhibit hosted by Shaheed and DJ Supreme.

“This year, we have an exciting lineup of diverse acts, many of which have a connection to Mason Music either as former students or teachers,” said Mason. “I know that this will be a show people remember for a long time.”

General admission tickets are $25 (VIP tickets are $125) and all of the proceeds will go to benefit the Mason Music Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to changing lives by providing scholarships for music lessons to families who qualify for financial assistance.

All ages are welcome, however, all attendees including children must have a ticket due to capacity restrictions.

Since opening in 2012, Mason Music has offered private lessons in guitar, piano, voice, drums and violin to thousands of students of all ages and skill levels, along with music camps, group lessons, Rock Band League.

Mason Music has studios in Cahaba Heights, Mountain Brook Village, Bluff Park, Greystone and Woodlawn.

Additional details about Mason Music Fest and tickets for the event are available at masonmusic.com.

Schedule

► TBD: 1 p.m.

► Kru Interactive Performance: 1:30 p.m.

► Bassment: 2:30 p.m.

► Jahnah Camille: 3 p.m.

► Shaheed and DJ Supreme: 3:40 p.m.

► Lady Legs: 4:30 p.m.

► Gatlin: 5:45 p.m.

► Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors: 7 p.m.

► The Brook and The Bluff: 8:45 p.m.

