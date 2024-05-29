Mary Poppins opens at Red Mountain Theatre May 31

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's "Mary Poppins" will be featured at Red Mountain Theatre from May 31-June 30.

This musical extravaganza features Mary Poppins gliding into the lives of the troubled Banks Family, using a combination of magic and common sense to bring young Jane and Michael around. But even the grown-ups get a lesson or two in life, love, and old-fashioned manners from their new nanny.

With all the unforgettable songs and dance numbers, plus astonishing stagecraft, it’s a theatrical event for the whole family.

Location: Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus Mainstage Theatre, 1600 3rd Ave South, Birmingham

Dates: May 31-June 30, 2024

Performances: Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

There will be a sensory friendly performance on June 5 at 2 p.m.

There will be an accessible performance on June 8 at 7:30 p.m. This performance will include ASL Interpretation and live audio description headsets. Please reserve ahead by contacting the Box Office via email or 205-324-2424.

Price: Tickets start at $39 with discounts for children 2-12 (for groups of 10+, please email themphill@redmountaintheatre.org)

Parking: RMT is now offering two convenient parking options for events at the Arts Campus and tickets can be purchased online.

Rating: For all ages

Website: redmountaintheatre.org/mary-poppins-2024