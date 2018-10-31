Man arrested after police say he kicked in door, took child

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Homewood Polic Foreman

A Birmingham man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he kicked in a door and took his 13-month-old son from the child’s mother.

At about 8:30 a.m., Homewood police were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Edgecrest Drive in reference to a potential kidnapping, Sgt. John Carr with Homewood police said. When police arrived, they were told Cordell Forman, 21, Birmingham, had kicked in the door to the residence of his child’s mother and taken the son in a custody dispute, Carr said. During the altercation, Forman choked the child’s mother, Carr said.

Police were told Forman could be at a nearby apartment complex, but could not locate him there. Police were then told he was at Patton Park in Birmingham, and after the mother made contact with Forman, the child was recovered without incident or injury, Carr said, and Forman was taken into custody at about 10 a.m.

Forman was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence and will likely be charged with third-degree burglary on Thursday, Carr said. Forman also had an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of Jefferson County.