Longtime library volunteer honored

× Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Tucker Virginia Bugg was recently honored for her volunteer work at the Homewood Public Library.

Virginia Bugg, a Homewood resident, was recently awarded the 2022 Library Champion Award from the Jefferson County Public Library Association (JCPLA). The award recognizes an individual or organization who has made a significant contribution(s) to libraries and/or librarianship in Jefferson County. Bugg was recognized for her continued support as a Friends of the Homewood Public Library volunteer and as a previous and current Library Board Member.

Bugg has volunteered with the Friends of the Homewood Public Library for more than a decade and even served as president of the volunteer group from 2012-2016. Her strong leadership helped make the Friends of the Homewood Public Library one of the most successful groups of its’ kind in the state. Historically, the Friends of the Homewood Public Library have raised and donated $35,0000 - $40,000 per year to the Homewood Public Library. The Homewood Public Library’s Friends group have played a vital role in the success of the library and Bugg has been an important part of that group.

In 2017, Bugg was appointed by the Homewood City Council to serve on the library board as a Ward 2 representative. She was appointed for a second term in 2021. As a Library Board member, Bugg, along with four other library board members, are the governing and policy making body of the library.

Deborah Fout, the former library director, nominated Bugg for the award. Fout wrote in her nomination that, “Mrs. Bugg is our Library Champion. She works with the Friends to raise funds for the Library. She works with the Board to govern the Library. Mrs. Bugg always has the best interest of the Library at heart and is very thoughtful, thorough, and fair in her decisions. Mrs. Bugg is an asset to the Homewood Public Library.”

At the virtual award ceremony, Bugg discussed her love of libraries in her acceptance speech. “The first public library I remember was a beautiful little wooden building, a former church. Our Homewood library building is a former church. That seems appropriate to me. I have always thought of libraries as holy places because the freedom of expression through good books is a holy thing to me, and public libraries help preserve that freedom. An excellent library like the Homewood Public Library helps define and hold together our community. It’s an honor to help support it.”

--Submitted by Laura Tucker