Local students honored during Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony

×
Ninety-two students participated in an October white coat ceremony at Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy.
Ninety-two students were honored during Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony on Oct. 7. The following local students earned white coats:
- Yousef Addassi of Hoover
- Zaviavanni Elms of Vestavia Hills
- Sarah Frazier of Birmingham
- Zachary Hagedorn of Birmingham
- Ibrahim Hamid of Hoover
- Meagan Lee of Birmingham
- Nicolette Patrick of Hoover
- Casey Stikes of Birmingham
The ceremony was held for the school's first-year Doctor of Pharmacy cohort. The annual ceremony welcomed the class of 2026 to the profession of pharmacy and represented the first of many steps along the way to becoming a licensed pharmacist.
-- Submitted by Holly Gainer