Local students honored during Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony

Ninety-two students were honored during Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony on Oct. 7. The following local students earned white coats:

Yousef Addassi of Hoover

Zaviavanni Elms of Vestavia Hills

Sarah Frazier of Birmingham

Zachary Hagedorn of Birmingham

Ibrahim Hamid of Hoover

Meagan Lee of Birmingham

Nicolette Patrick of Hoover

Casey Stikes of Birmingham

The ceremony was held for the school's first-year Doctor of Pharmacy cohort. The annual ceremony welcomed the class of 2026 to the profession of pharmacy and represented the first of many steps along the way to becoming a licensed pharmacist.

-- Submitted by Holly Gainer