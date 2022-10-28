Local students honored during Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony

by

Ninety-two students were honored during Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony on Oct. 7. The following local students earned white coats:

  • Yousef Addassi of Hoover
  • Zaviavanni Elms of Vestavia Hills
  • Sarah Frazier of Birmingham
  • Zachary Hagedorn of Birmingham
  • Ibrahim Hamid of Hoover
  • Meagan Lee of Birmingham
  • Nicolette Patrick of Hoover
  • Casey Stikes of Birmingham

The ceremony was held for the school's first-year Doctor of Pharmacy cohort. The annual ceremony welcomed the class of 2026 to the profession of pharmacy and represented the first of many steps along the way to becoming a licensed pharmacist.

-- Submitted by Holly Gainer