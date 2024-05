× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

On Tuesday, June 4, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Library will host its monthly gathering at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

This session will feature a reading of "Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss" by Margaret Renkl. The event is free and open to the public.

For more infromation, visit bbgardens.org.