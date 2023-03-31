Legacy League hosting Scholarship Celebration

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sharon Smith. The 2023 Scholarship Celebration Committee of the Legacy League: Front: Paula Gossett, Kristen Comer, Wendy Cook, Rhonda Cantelow; middle: Claire Gwaltney, Rhonda Orr (chair), Karen Carlisle, Shea Williams; back: Marilyn Henry, Amy Duffey, Sherri Foyt, Sharon Smith; not pictured: Julie Cundiff, Rohaun Green, Robin Greer, Julie Taylor, Julia Vasquez.

Samford’s Legacy League is set to host its 14th annual Scholarship Celebration this month, featuring a performance by Billboard-charting quartet and America’s Got Talent finalists Sons of Serendip.

The group has produced four albums that span both classical and modern musical styles, according to a Legacy League press release. Their covers of “Somewhere Only We Know” and “A Thousand Years” have seen much success. A harpist, a cellist, a pianist and a lead vocalist comprise the gifted group, whose sound was described by The New York Times as “alive with detail but silky beyond reason.”

The annual Scholarship Celebration will include a sponsor reception, celebratory dinner and an intimate concert by Sons of Serendip. Proceeds from the April 20 event will support the new Legacy League Moffett & Sanders School of Nursing Centennial Scholarship to benefit students who have faced challenges including homelessness, inner-city violence, abandonment or the death or disability of a parent.

The sponsor reception and dinner are presented by Samford Dining by Aramark, and the Sons of Serendip concert is presented by Vulcan Materials Company.

The event is open to the public and will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Reservations are required and cost $125 per person ($55 tax deductible). Find more information and make online reservations at samford.edu/legacyleague.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m., Sponsor Reception

6:30 p.m., Celebratory Dinner

8 p.m., Concert