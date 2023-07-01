Le Tour de Cahaba prepares for 12th event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cahaba Cycles. Participants gear up for the annual Le Tour de Cahaba race in July 2022.

An annual event in the Birmingham community has allowed cycling enthusiasts from across the city and the region to take part in their own Tour de France for the past 11 years.

Le Tour de Cahaba returns to Homewood this summer for its 12th iteration at Cahaba Cycles on July 23.

The event began after Cahaba Cycles owner Faris Malki saw the success his fellow shop owner in Boston was having with a ride between his two stores, so Malki decided Cahaba Cycles would try it out with their four locations. They have grown from 150 participants the first year to more than 800 participants in recent years.

Bicyclists will experience serene views of the city through a variety of distance options, including 65 miles, 45 miles, 34 miles, 20 miles, 10 miles and a 5-mile family ride.

The map for the 65-mile riders starts at the Homewood Cahaba Cycles, then goes to Oak Mountain, Cahaba Heights, Trussville and back to Homewood. Each location will act as a rest stop for the participants.

As it has been for several years, Malki said the Slow Your Roll Family Ride has been one of the fastest growing parts of the ride.

“We’ve got ride leaders, so everyone stays together,” Malki said. “We’ll have kids in bike trailers, kids in baby seats, young kids pedaling little bikes, moms and dads, everybody. It’s just a great way to get out with your family and see Homewood. There’s a Popsicle stop on the way, which is always fun for a family ride.”

Malki said there will be an afterparty for participants that will feature free T-shirts, beer provided by Good People Brewing Co., non-alcoholic beverages from Coca-Cola, barbecue and a DJ.

The 34-, 45- and 65-mile rides will start at 7 a.m., and the 5- and 10-mile rides start at 9 a.m.

Pre-registration for the event is $30. Same-day registration is $40.

Three dollars of every registration will be donated to Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers.

“They build and maintain all the trails that people love to ride on,” Malki said. “They do a great job, but they’re a nonprofit and it costs money to do all that, so we’re trying to help bring them some money to help those guys keep doing their thing.”

For more information, visit cahabacycles.com.