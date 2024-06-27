LAST CHANCE: Give your input on the Birmingham Transit Authority’s proposed microtransit expansion

× Expand Erin Nelson The proposal is part of an ongoing effort to expand the microtransit service in the Birmingham area.

The Birmingham Transit Authority is considering launching a new public transit option in the community. In order to understand demand in the community, they are utilizing a public survey to collect input on how residents currently get around and how they would use the new option if offered.

The survey closes at noon on Friday, June 28. To complete the survey, visit https://communityfeedback.opengov.com/portals/vestaviahillsal/Issue_13907.

The proposed system, called microtransit, is an on-demand, public shared ride option for transit, similar to Uber or Lyft. Trips are requested using technology that groups together riders that are headed in the same general direction.

Here’s how it works:

Request a ride using a smartphone app (or phone call). Wait 10-15 minutes for a professionally driven shuttle to come and pick you up nearby. Depending on the pick-up location, you might have to walk a block or two to meet the vehicle. You can monitor the status of your trip in the app. Get dropped off at a designated point a block or two away from your final destination.

Fares are estimated to be approximately $1.50 per ride, meaning a round-trip ride to a destination and back to your home would be approximately $3.00.

In order to understand demand in the community, we want to learn how you currently get around and how you would use microtransit if offered.