Lakeshore Foundation to host Pioneer Classic

Staff photo. The Lakeshore Foundation will host its 33rd annual Pioneer Classic wheelchair basketball tournament Jan. 17-19. Pioneer Classic wheelchair basketball tournament.

The Lakeshore Foundation will host the 33rd annual Pioneer Classic wheelchair basketball tournament this month. It will begin Friday, Jan. 17, and finish Sunday, Jan. 19, with a slate of championship games.

Lakeshore Athletic Director Lisa Hilborn said she encourages everyone to come watch the free tournament and see how talented the athletes are.

“Much of what you see in a normal game of basketball is just what you see with these athletes,” she said. “They play for the love of the sport.”

The Pioneer Classic will have up to 25 teams, including some from colleges. Hilborn said the University of Alabama’s national-championship winning men’s and women’s teams are set to play in the tournament, as well as Auburn University’s.

The University of Missouri took home the top prize last year in the Division I Intercollegiate category.

“It’s a very high level of competition,” Hilborn said. “Most games are won by just a basket or two.”

Other adult, junior and youth teams from across the country will compete in the event. Hilborn said each game is fast-paced, and rules are the same as the NCAA’s.

Hilborn also said there will be Paralympians in attendance and participating in the tournament.

“Having Paralympians here who have reached elite status and people who have competed at the highest level in our gym is exciting,” she said.